Sunday Brunch: Brazilian Breakfast Hash

CHICAGO — Arlan da Silva, the Area Manager for Fogo de Chão restaurants shared his recipe for Brazilian Breakfast Hash.

Fogo de Chãois a leading Brazilian steakhouse, or churrascaria, specializing in the centuries-old Southern Brazilian cooking technique of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meats over open flame, all of which are carved tableside by Brazilian-trained gaucho chefs.

Fogo de Chão

5460 Park Place

Rosemont, IL 60018

www.fogodechao.com

Brazilian Breakfast Hash

Ingredients:

2 pounds Idaho potatoes, peeled and diced into 1/2” cubes

½ Cup Vegetable Oil

5-6 oz. Cooked Beef Ribs

½ Cup small diced red bell pepper

½ Cup small diced yellow bell pepper

1 tsp. Kosher Salt

¼ tsp. Black Pepper

3 Tbsp. Chimichurri Sauce (See recipe)

2 Tbsp. sliced Green Onions

Preparation:

1. Place vegetable oil in a heavy skillet and bring to medium heat.

2. Add diced potatoes to oil and cook for about 8-10 minutes. Turn often with a slotted spoon and cook until potatoes are golden brown. Remove with spoon and Set on paper towel to drain excess oil.

3. Cut cooked beef ribs into small bite sized pieces and place in the hot skillet. Cook for 5 minutes turning occasionally.

4. Add bell peppers, cooked potatoes, salt, black pepper and chimichurri sauce to the hot skillet, and cook for a further 10 minutes over medium heat.

5. Remove cooked breakfast hash from skillet and place in a service dish.

6. Sprinkle with sliced green onions and serve.