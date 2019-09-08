Kanye West to hold ‘Sunday Service’ in Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Kanye West is coming back home to Chicago and bringing his popular Sunday Service with him.

West will be at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Sunday, Sept. 8. The Sunday Service will begin at 9 a.m.

Tickets were free through Ticketmaster and were "first come first serve." They sold out within minutes on Saturday.

Sunday Service is a popup event. West has been playing these shows all over the country. Sunday's show is supposed to be a bit different than the others, since the rapper grew up in the city.

He often brings in special guests that are kept secret until the show starts. Northerly Island’s Huntington Bank Pavilion can hold 30,000 people and the venue is expected to be packed this morning.

The service will include messages of positivity and peace to Chicago’s youth.

His wife, Kim Kardashian, said the services are Christian-based, but they don’t follow any specific denomination.

West also has his own choir that will be joining him. The last time he did this was in Dayton, Ohio. Dave Chappelle joined him — that Sunday service pop up came in the wake of the mass shooting there.

On Sunday, he is expected to address Chicago’s violence and try to inspire some of the kids who will be there.

The event will be live-streamed on 107.5.