For the latest weather updates, visit wgntv.com/weather.
Cloudy skies, cooler temps until mid-week
-
Cooler temps settle in over Chicago, temps in 80s through week
-
Rain, cloudy skies Sunday; temps in 70s throughout week
-
Warm temps throughout the week, rain possible Monday evening
-
Hot temps, mostly sunny throughout the week
-
Warm temps, humid for the weekend
-
-
Temps in the 70s, rain on the way Monday
-
Cloudy skies, light showers on Father’s Day
-
Cloudy skies, scattered showers expected this weekend
-
Warm temps, rain possible on Monday
-
Temp drop expected mid-week
-
-
Mostly dry, warm but cooler than average this week
-
Rain likely Monday, cooler than average this week
-
Storms possible as warm week rolls on