× Body of missing Huntley 18-year-old found

HUNTLEY, Ill. — The body of an 18-year-old Huntley man who had been missing for over a week was found Saturday, according to officials.

McHenry County officials said the coroner’s office, fire officials and the sheriff’s office were dispatched to the area near Nish Road and Highview Road Saturday afternoon for an unidentified deceased male.

The body was later identified as that of 18-year-old Aidan M. Beckford. Beckford was reported missing on Aug. 30 around 9:30 p.m.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.