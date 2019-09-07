Toddler wounded in what appears to be accidental shooting: Glenwood police

GLENWOOD, Ill. — A child was taken to the hospital after what police said appears to be an accidental shooting in a south suburban home.

Glenwood police said a sergeant was flagged down Saturday by a driver with a toddler who suffered a gunshot wound to the hand.

The child, who police said they believer to be around 2-years-old, was taken to the hospital.

Police said the shooting took place inside a home and their preliminary investigation indicates the shooting could be accidental and a result of “a toddler who had access to a loaded and unsecured handgun.”

Witnesses said they saw police at a home in the 100 block of South Young Street.

#Glenwood Police confirm a toddler was shot earlier today inside a residential home. Preliminary investigation suggests toddler may have had access to a loaded gun and suffered gunshot wound to the hand. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/vBHsWbXPni — Shannon Halligan (@ShanHalligan) September 7, 2019

Police said the child is expected to be okay and the family is cooperating with investigators.

No other information was provided.