Toddler wounded in what appears to be accidental shooting: Glenwood police

GLENWOOD, Ill. — A child was taken to the hospital after what police said appears to be an accidental shooting in a south suburban home.
Glenwood police said a sergeant was flagged down Saturday by a driver with a toddler who suffered a gunshot wound to the hand.
The child, who police said they believer to be around 2-years-old, was taken to the hospital.
Police said the shooting took place inside a home and their preliminary investigation indicates the shooting could be accidental and a result of “a toddler who had access to a loaded and unsecured handgun.”
Witnesses said they saw police at a home in the 100 block of South Young Street.
Police said the child is expected to be okay and the family is cooperating with investigators.
No other information was provided.