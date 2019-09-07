MRI shows Javy Baez suffered hairline fracture in left thumb

MILWAUKEE – Javy Baez is going to miss some time.

An MRI revealed Baez has a hairline fracture in his left thumb. He is scheduled to see a Cubs hand specialist Monday to determine a timeline for his return.

Baez suffered the injury last Sunday against the Brewers sliding into second base on a pickoff attempt. He hasn’t played since.

Addison Russell will slide back over to shortstop Saturday and should take the majority of the workload there in the meantime.

Baez heads to the shelf batting .281 with 29 home runs, 85 RBI, and 11 stolen bases.