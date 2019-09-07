Meteorological summer stats — shorter, colder days ahead
-
Final meteorological summer day brings preview of the cooler fall temps ahead; “Dorian’s” explosive intensification takes it to fearsome CAT 4 status Friday; forecasts have system pounding northern Bahamas then riding up Florida’s east coast next week
-
The last 7 days of meteorological summer begin today
-
The last 7 days of meteorological summer begin today
-
Warm, comfortable summer days ahead
-
What has been the city’s driest summer?
-
-
What’s the difference between Astronomical Fall and Meteorological Fall?
-
Did the drought of 1988 follow an extremely wet spring?
-
Your Summer Weather Photos
-
Beautiful stretch of weather ahead in the wake of Monday’s selective downpours—humidities & temps pull back offering area air conditioners and fans a break; slow warming is back later this week through the weekend—but rains on hiatus
-
After most thunderstorm days in 4 decades, Chicago area to get welcomed break from rain as the next wet weather system passes south targeting the Gulf Coast
-
-
Is weather becoming more severe?
-
Severe weather possible this afternoon
-
Another warm and humid weekend ahead