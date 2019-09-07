Kanye West to bring his ‘Sunday Service’ to Chicago’s Northerly Island tomorrow

CHICAGO — Kanye West is coming back home to Chicago and bringing his popular Sunday Service with him.

It was announced Saturday that West will be at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Sunday September 7. The Sunday Service will begin at 9 a.m.

Tickets at Ticketmaster at no charge on a first come, first served basis while supplies last:https://t.co/1JL6OrX0Td

livestreamed on https://t.co/Y9ibNdBXZN.

Tickets are free through Ticketmaster and are “first come first serve.”

As described by the Chicago Sun Times, the service will include music and “messages of positivity and peace to Chicago’s youth.”

More from the Sun-Times: