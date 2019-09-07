Kanye West to bring his ‘Sunday Service’ to Chicago’s Northerly Island tomorrow

CHICAGO — Kanye West is coming back home to Chicago and bringing his popular Sunday Service with him.
It was announced Saturday that West will be at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Sunday September 7. The Sunday Service will begin at 9 a.m.
Tickets are free through Ticketmaster and are “first come first serve.”
As described by the Chicago Sun Times, the service will include music and “messages of positivity and peace to Chicago’s youth.”
More from the Sun-Times:
West has recently been traveling with his “Sunday Service” choir to host events around the country. His wife, Kim Kardashian, has described the services as “Christian-based,” although they don’t follow any specific denomination and rarely include sermons.
The shows typically feature West and a choir performing a variety of gospel and hip hop-centric songs in a jubilant and inspiring atmosphere.