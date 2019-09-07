Funeral held for mother who was fatally shot while driving in Dolton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Family and loved ones paid their final respects Saturday to a mother who was shot and killed while driving four of her children home last month in south suburban Dolton.

Services were held for Marshia Bowman at the Saint Paul CME church in Chicago.

Bowman was driving on Sibley Boulevard on August 21 when someone opened fire.

A stray bullet struck her in the head.

Police don't believe she was the intended target, rather, possibly a vehicle in front of hers.

Police have now obtained a warrant for the person they want to question in Bowman's killing. They believe he may still be in the south suburban area.