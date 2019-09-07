First full Sept weekend to feature cool, comfortable temps & scattered Sat night/Sunday showers; pattern shift coming— late season influx of warm, humid tropical air headed this way next week; Dorian rides jet stream into Canadian maritimes

Posted 12:03 AM, September 7, 2019, by
