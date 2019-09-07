Amateur BBQ-ers hope to smoke the competition in Glen Ellyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLENN ELYNN, Ill. — Barbecue competitions aren’t usually for the backyard warriors. But Glen Ellyn changed all that over a decade ago when it started the Backyard Barbecue Competition.

For 11 years teams of amateurs have been competing for bragging rights and big trophies.

Competition is tough for all four categories – Best Dish, Best Sauce, Best Ribs and Best Chicken.

There are more than 60 teams from all over Chicagoland hoping to take away a title.

While the event is free, participates pay and refreshments come at a price. But organizers partnered with Bridge Communities.

WGN’s Erik Runge has more.