1 killed, 2 wounded in Little Village shooting

CHICAGO – A man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting on Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood Saturday.

Police said the three men were getting into a vehicle around 6 a.m. in the 3900 block of West 31st Street when a person with a gun fired shots at the car.

Police said one of the men, a 46-year-old was shot in the face. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A second man, 26, was shot five times in the chest, police said. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A third man, 38, was shot twice in the chest and taken to the hospital. He is stable.

No one is in custody.

Police are investigating.