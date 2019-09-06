Tommy Davidson returns and reflects with the Morning News

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Comedian Tommy Davidson returns to the Morning News desk on its 25th anniversary.

Davidson will be performing Tonight and Saturday at the Chicago Improv.

TOMMY DAVIDSON

Davidson started his career as a standup comedian in Washington DC, earning an ardent following. Spotted by major concert promoters, he was first booked as the opening act for Patti LaBelle, Kenny G and Luther Vandross. It wasn’t long before he came to Hollywood and was headlining the biggest rooms and met Robert Townsend. This led to his first national tv appearance and starring role in Partners in Crime, the conduit to Keenan Ivory Wayans, who proved instrumental in Davidson’s career by offering him an opportunity to audition.

Tommy and Jamie Foxx, Jim Carrey, Damon Wayans and David Alan Grier -- the uniquely talented cast of the most adventurous primetime variety show on television, In Living Color (1990), made TV history. The iconic sketch show was honored with the “Groundbreaking Award” by TV Land in a star-studded salute on its 25th anniversary and was touted April '19 at Tribeca FF with another major award. He starred in the 2017 landmark, award-winning documentary, I Am Comic, opposite Tim Allen, Lewis Black and in the feature doc, Dying Laughing (2018), alongside Jamie Foxx, Kevin Hart, Amy Schumer and Sarah Silverman. Davidson’s hilarious impressions of Sammy Davis Jr., Michael Jackson and other icons have become infamous. His visibility on In Living Color led to three Showtime specials: On Strength of New York, Illin’ in Philly and Takin’ it to DC. Tommy hosted and starred in Showtime's hugely popular Chocolate Sundaes special which garnered rave reviews and incredible sales. He just guest starred on season 2 of Showtime's critically lauded hit series, Jim Carrey's I'm Dying Up Here. Tommy's long awaited autobiography, Living In Color: What's Funny About Me (Kensington Books) is due January 28, 2020 with a myriad of key events planned around its anticipated release.