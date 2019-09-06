× Woman, 55, shot on Chicago’s South Side

CHICAGO — Police are looking for a man who shot a 55-year-old woman on the city’s South Side.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of West 76th Street.

Police said the woman was outside an apartment building when a man walked up to her. She started to run and the man fired his gun, striking her in the hip.

The victim was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in stable condition.

The motive for the shooting is unclear.