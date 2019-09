× Potholes Beware! Blitz Days kick off Saturday

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago’s Department of Transportation kick off weekend “Blitz Days” on Saturday.

Road crews will be out on Saturdays in September and October repairing potholes and resurfacing streets ahead of winter.

CDOT is urging residents to call 311 or use the website at 311.chicago.gov to help identify potholes and roads that need repair.

The city also reminds motorists to slow down when driving past road crews.