× Nearly 100 dogs, cat displaced by Hurricane Dorian arrive in Chicago

CHICAGO — Nearly 100 animals forced out by Hurricane Dorian are finding new refuge here in Chicago.

Cats and dogs from Myrtle Beach South Carolina were evacuated just as Dorian moved in, and they arrived at the Anti-Cruelty Society Thursday morning.

The pets are getting the regular vet checkups, and the shelter is asking for Chicagoans to answer the call for foster homes and open up to these pets in need.

The dogs and cats are getting a few days to adjust, but some could be up for adoption by this weekend.

People are still needed to foster animals, and those who are interested can sign up on the Anti-Cruelty Society’s website.