Midday Fix: Whisky cocktails and details on the upcoming Whisky Extravaganza

Mark Williams, Single Malt Specialist, Whyte & Mackay

Event:

The Whisky Extravaganza will take place on September 13th at Revel Fulton Market (1215 W. Fulton Market, Chicago).

Tickets available for the Connoisseur package (includes masterclasses, and access to a lounge in the tasting room) $195, or the Dram & Bite package to access the tasting room $95. All tickets can be purchased online at https://thewhiskyextravaganza.com/

Masterclasses: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Tasting room: 7:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

About the Event – Since 2000, The Whisky Extravaganza has been fostering a broader and deeper appreciation of whisky, and its complexities, by connecting consumers and brands through highly curated experiences.

Each year, The Whisky Extravaganza (TWE) hosts tasting events and masterclasses in major cities across the U.S., offering whisky enthusiasts, from the novice to the connoisseur, the opportunity to explore some of the most prestigious single malt, premium Scotch whiskies along with other unique whiskies from around the world. Each TWE event offers a tasting session, masterclasses curated by industry experts, and culinary pairings.

Masterclasses – Become a whisky master with our intimate, educational Masterclass experiences. Indulge yourself in tasting 5-6 single malt, premium Scotch whiskies and other unique whiskies from around the world, all at a more elevated approach.

Recipes:

THE OLD PAL COCKTAIL

Named after William “Sparrow” Robinson, the sports editor for “The New York Herald” in Paris, this three-ingredient sipper is basically a lighter version of the Boulevardier, which makes sense considering the two cocktails were invented by the same person, Harry MacElhone, the proprietor of Harry’s New York Bar in Paris.

1 oz. Jura 10

1 oz. Campari

1 oz. Dry vermouth

Directions:

Add all the ingredients into a mixing glass, top with cubed ice and stir.

Serve over ice.

Garnish with a lemon twist.

+

THE Dario FraNChitti

Named after the Scottish descended Indy racecar driver – a mix of Scottish and Irish!

1.5 oz. Jura 10

1.5 oz. Montenegro

Directions:

Add all the ingredients into a mixing glass, top with cubed ice and stir.

Strain into a chilled coupe glass.