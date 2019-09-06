× Man dies after being found shot in Maywood forest preserve

MAYWOOD, Ill. — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot at the Maywood Grove Forest Preserve.

The 29-year-old man was found around 2 p.m. Thursday in a wooded area near Lake and Des Plaines.

He was transported to Loyola University Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

Maywood and Cook County Forest Preserve police are handling the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.