Lunchbreak: Bacon & Eggs

Tommy Sheean, Executive Chef of Half Acre Beer Co. Taprooms
Half Acre Beer Tap Room – Lincoln and Balmoral (two locations)
4257 N. Lincoln Avenue., Chicago
2050 W. Balmoral Ave., Chicago
Recipe:
Bacon & Eggs
Grilled Bacon: Grilled slab bacon, house made buttermilk biscuit, garlic lemon spinach, Greek Goddess, poached egg.
(they use North Country slab whole bacon)
(dish is served with a simple sauteed garlic lemon spinach)
Greek Goddess:
Yield: About 3 cups
2 cups Greek Yogurt
1/4 cups fresh dill, chopped
1/4 cups Flat leaf Parsley, chopped
1/4 cups fresh chives, chopped
1 tsp chopped garlic
1/4 cups lemon juice
Zest of 2 lemons
Salt
Black Pepper
Method:
In a blender, puree herbs with garlic and lemon juice. Blend until smooth, if puree is too thick, add a splash of water. Fold herb puree into Greek yogurt. Zest lemons directly into dressing. Season with salt and black pepper to taste. Refrigerate when not using.
Buttermilk Biscuits:
Yield: 6 each
3 cups All Purpose flour
8 oz. butter; cubed and cold
3-4 tbs baking powder
1 tsp baking powder
1 tsp sugar
1 tbs salt
1 ¼ cups buttermilk
1 egg, beaten
Method:
In a food processor, combine dry ingredients. Working quickly, pulse in the butter a few cubes at a time. Be careful not to let the butter begin to melt. Transfer dry mix to a large mixing bowl, then add the buttermilk and beaten egg. GENTLY work the dry mix and wet ingredients together until dough forms. Transfer to a lightly floured surface, and GENTLY work the dough to about 1 inch thickness. Too much working will develop gluten, making the biscuits more like bread. Punch out biscuit rounds to desired size (generally about 3 inches) and drop onto a sheet tray (lined with parchment). Brush biscuits with melted butter and bake @ 425 degrees for 15-20 min.