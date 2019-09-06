Lunchbreak: Bacon & Eggs

Posted 12:22 PM, September 6, 2019, by , Updated at 01:30PM, September 6, 2019

Tommy Sheean, Executive Chef of Half Acre Beer Co. Taprooms

Half Acre Beer Tap Room – Lincoln and Balmoral (two locations)

4257 N. Lincoln Avenue., Chicago

2050 W. Balmoral Ave., Chicago

https://www.halfacrebeer.com/

Recipe:

Bacon & Eggs

 Grilled Bacon: Grilled slab bacon, house made buttermilk biscuit, garlic lemon spinach, Greek Goddess, poached egg.

(they use North Country slab whole bacon)

(dish is served with a simple sauteed garlic lemon spinach)

 

Greek Goddess:

Yield: About 3 cups

2 cups Greek Yogurt
1/4 cups fresh dill, chopped
1/4 cups Flat leaf Parsley, chopped
1/4 cups fresh chives, chopped
1 tsp chopped garlic
1/4 cups lemon juice
Zest of 2 lemons
Salt

Black Pepper

Method:

In a blender, puree herbs with garlic and lemon juice. Blend until smooth, if puree is too thick, add a splash of water. Fold herb puree into Greek yogurt. Zest lemons directly into dressing. Season with salt and black pepper to taste. Refrigerate when not using.

 

Buttermilk Biscuits:

Yield: 6 each

3 cups All Purpose flour
8 oz. butter; cubed and cold
3-4 tbs baking powder
1 tsp baking powder
1 tsp sugar
1 tbs salt

1 ¼ cups buttermilk
1 egg, beaten

Method:

In a food processor, combine dry ingredients. Working quickly, pulse in the butter a few cubes at a time. Be careful not to let the butter begin to melt.  Transfer dry mix to a large mixing bowl, then add the buttermilk and beaten egg. GENTLY work the dry mix and wet ingredients together until dough forms. Transfer to a lightly floured surface, and GENTLY work the dough to about 1 inch thickness. Too much working will develop gluten, making the biscuits more like bread.  Punch out biscuit rounds to desired size (generally about 3 inches) and drop onto a sheet tray (lined with parchment).  Brush biscuits with melted butter and bake @ 425 degrees for 15-20 min.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.