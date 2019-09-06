Lunchbreak: Bacon & Eggs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tommy Sheean, Executive Chef of Half Acre Beer Co. Taprooms

Half Acre Beer Tap Room – Lincoln and Balmoral (two locations)

4257 N. Lincoln Avenue., Chicago

2050 W. Balmoral Ave., Chicago

https://www.halfacrebeer.com/

Recipe:

Bacon & Eggs

Grilled Bacon: Grilled slab bacon, house made buttermilk biscuit, garlic lemon spinach, Greek Goddess, poached egg.

(they use North Country slab whole bacon)

(dish is served with a simple sauteed garlic lemon spinach)

Greek Goddess:

Yield: About 3 cups

2 cups Greek Yogurt

1/4 cups fresh dill, chopped

1/4 cups Flat leaf Parsley, chopped

1/4 cups fresh chives, chopped

1 tsp chopped garlic

1/4 cups lemon juice

Zest of 2 lemons

Salt

Black Pepper

Method:

In a blender, puree herbs with garlic and lemon juice. Blend until smooth, if puree is too thick, add a splash of water. Fold herb puree into Greek yogurt. Zest lemons directly into dressing. Season with salt and black pepper to taste. Refrigerate when not using.

Buttermilk Biscuits:

Yield: 6 each

3 cups All Purpose flour

8 oz. butter; cubed and cold

3-4 tbs baking powder

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp sugar

1 tbs salt

1 ¼ cups buttermilk

1 egg, beaten

Method:

In a food processor, combine dry ingredients. Working quickly, pulse in the butter a few cubes at a time. Be careful not to let the butter begin to melt. Transfer dry mix to a large mixing bowl, then add the buttermilk and beaten egg. GENTLY work the dry mix and wet ingredients together until dough forms. Transfer to a lightly floured surface, and GENTLY work the dough to about 1 inch thickness. Too much working will develop gluten, making the biscuits more like bread. Punch out biscuit rounds to desired size (generally about 3 inches) and drop onto a sheet tray (lined with parchment). Brush biscuits with melted butter and bake @ 425 degrees for 15-20 min.