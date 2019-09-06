Judge expected to rule Friday on whether Sterigenics will reopen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. — A judge is expected to issue his ruling on Sterigenics Friday morning, and many opponents to the reopening of the plant will be present.

Judge Paul Fullerton's decision on whether to sign a consent order could allow the Willowbrook plant to eventually reopen.

The plant has been closed since February, and there are more than 30 ongoing lawsuits claiming that ethylene oxide emissions from the plant have caused cancers and other health issues.

Among the communities against Sterigenics: Willowbrook, Burr Ridge, Darien, and Hinsdale.

The company has since installed equipment to reduce emissions from the process of sterilizing of medical equipment. But that has not dissuaded opponents who want Sterigenics shut down for good.

After the last hearing, Sterigenics said it was confident the consent order would be approved in due course.

The judge’s ruling is expected at 10 a.m.