Indiana reports 1st death linked to vaping

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported the death linked to a history of e-cigarette use or vaping.

The person who died was over the age of 18, and suffered severe lung injury. No additional details about the patient will be provided.. because of privacy laws.

Indiana is investigating 30 cases of severe lung injury linked to vaping. So far, eight of those are confirmed.

The majority of the cases involve patients between the ages of 16 and 29.

Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said more than 215 cases have been reported with more under investigation.

This is the third death in the United States that has been linked to vaping. The first one was in Illinois.