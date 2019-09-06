× Former Glenbrook Hospital nurse accused of sexually assaulting 2 patients

GLENVIEW, Ill. — A nurse at a north suburban hospital is accused of sexually abusing two patients.

David Giurgiu, 26, of Glencoe has been charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault and criminal sexual abuse.

He was arrested Wednesday after two female patients at NorthShore Glenbrook Hospital in Glenview reported him.

According to prosecutors, the first victim was a 75-year-old woman. She reported Giurgiu exposed himself and performed a sexual act on her during her hospital stay in November of last year.

Prosecutors said the second victim was 53-years-old and reported a similar sexual assault last month.

In both cases, Giurgiu was the assigned nurse for the patients.

Both victims were prescribed pain killers for their injuries. When Giurgiu administered the medication, that’s when the alleged assaults took place, prosecutors said.

The NorthShore University HealthSystem released the following statement:

“Our patients are our highest priority and we do not tolerate any behavior that threatens their safety or wellbeing. We have terminated the individual’s employment and are cooperating with local authorities in their investigation of the matter. We care deeply about the communities we serve and work diligently to provide a healthy and safe environment.”

Glenview police are encouraging any other potential victims to come forward.

Giurgiu is held without bail and due back in court September 27.