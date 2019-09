× CTA to introduce “Baby on Board” buttons

CHICAGO — The CTA is introducing a way to make rides smoother for expectant moms.

Starting next week, you may notice moms-to-be wearing “Baby on Board” buttons while riding on the train or bus. They’re aimed at encouraging other riders to offer up their seats.

The buttons were introduced by “The Mom Project,” which will be handing out the buttons at the Clark and Lake L station next week. The idea was based upon a similar program in place in London.