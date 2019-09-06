Chicago’s first tool library is now open

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Dreaming of a new home project but short on tools? You're in luck. Chicago just got it's first-ever Tool Library.

Co-founder Tessa Vierk said tool libraries are thriving all over the world.

"It just felt like Chicago ought to have one too," she said.

Members pay an annual fee, based on a sliding scale, and then can borrow up to seven tools at a time.erin

"Tools are super expensive and it really can limit who is able to make changes that they want to make to their home, garden, car or even bike," Vierk said.

Among the standard tools on their shelves, you'll also find crockpots, sewing machines and even camping tents.

"We just want to make this as much like a regular library as possible," Vierk said. "I can't wait to see all the projects that people are completing with all our tools."

The Chicago Tool Library is open every Saturday and Sunday from 10-3. It is located at 1048 W. 37th St. Chicago. They also welcome tool donations from those who no longer use the tools in their garage.