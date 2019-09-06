Body of woman found partially burned in Riverdale alley

RIVERDALE, Ill. — Police in Riverdale are investigating after a woman’s body was found in an alley behind a building Thursday.

The body was discovered by a village inspector during a routine inspection at about 11:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue.

Police said the woman’s body was partially burned.

So far, the woman is unidentified, and detectives said they are looking into missing persons reports in the area.

No other information was provided.

If you have any information regarding this incident, Riverdale police ask that you contact them at 708-841-2203.