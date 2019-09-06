Beautiful performance from the Tony Award winning, “The Band’s Visit” now in Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"The Band's Visit"

Limited Engagement

Through September 15

Cadillac Palace Theatre

BroadwayinChicago.com for tickets

The Band’s Visit is the winner of 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, making it one of the most Tony-winning musicals in history. And now it’s also a Grammy Award® winner for Best Musical Theater Album. In this joyously offbeat story, set in a town that’s way off the beaten path, a band of musicians arrive lost, out of the blue. Under the spell of the desert sky, and with beautiful music perfuming the air, the band brings the town to life in unexpected and tantalizing ways. Even the briefest visit can stay with you forever. With a Tony-and Grammy-winning score that seduces your soul and sweeps you off your feet, and featuring thrillingly talented onstage musicians, The Band’s Visit rejoices in the way music makes us laugh, makes us cry, and ultimately, brings us together.