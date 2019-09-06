× Beach Hazards – dangerous swimming conditions along Illinois and Indiana Lake Michigan shoreline this Friday afternoon into Saturday

Swimmers/beachgoers take warning – a Beach Hazards Statement is in effect this Friday afternoon through the overnight hours and at least Saturday forenoon along the Illinois and Indiana Lake Michigan shoreline. Winds will shift to the northwest this morning and then north-northeast this afternoon gusting to 25 mph along the Lake Michigan shoreline causing 4 to 7-foot waves to develop – in turn resulting in dangerous rip and structural currents.

Winds should weaken and turn more easterly later Saturday, but the Beach Hazards while reduced somewhat, could continue into the evening hours.