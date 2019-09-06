Adopt-A-Pet: Heartland Animal Shelter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Traci Bennett, Programs Supervisor

Randi Merel, Volunteer

Heartland’s regular adoption hours are Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Saturdays from 1:00-5:00 p.m. and Sundays from 12:00-4:00 p.m. Visitors are welcome at the shelter (2975 Milwaukee Ave. in Northbrook) during these hours to meet our adoptable cats and dogs!

http://www.heartlandanimalshelter.org

Event:

We will be holding our annual Golden Paw Gala on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Sunset Ridge Country Club in Northfield. (2100 Sunset Ridge Rd.)

Tickets are $125.00 per person and all proceeds benefit the animals of Heartland Animal Shelter! Registration will be open until September 21, 2019. Tickets are limited so early registration is encouraged!

The Golden Paw Gala will begin at 6:00 p.m. and include an open bar, appetizers and silent auction with more than 75 unique items. Ron Bernardi will host a wine cork pull and an exciting live auction with exclusive packages including a private chef dinner with two-time James Beard award winner Gale Gand, and a 70″ LG television.

https://www.heartlandanimalshelter.org/news_events/gala/