A nice Saturday—cooler and wetter Sunday

Saturday will be the nicer day this weekend. Early sun and a slightly below normal high temperature in the mid 70s and comfortable humidity will lead to a nice Saturday. Clouds will increase Saturday night and a chance for light rain will exist by daybreak Sunday morning. The best chance for rain Sunday will be during the afternoon and evening but some dry hours may allow for outdoor activities. Sunday will be cooler with the high temperature struggling to reach 70.

Hurricane Dorian will continue its northeast track off the northeast coast of the United States. The heaviest rain and winds will remain off the U.S. coast, but high waves and gusty winds are still expected. Hurricane force winds are likely in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island and possibly Newfoundland in eastern Canada this weekend.