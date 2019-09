The 10-time Grammy-nominated artist Nicki Minaj is giving the ultimate mic drop: she’s retiring.

The rapper posted a surprise tweet to her 20 million Twitter fans Thursday that said: “I’ve decided to retire and have my family.”

Sshe even added some lyrics from her “Girl on Fire” collaboration with Alicia Keys, telling her fans to keep representing her.

Minaj’s first solo album reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 list and spawned five top 40 singles.