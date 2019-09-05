Man wanted in Lincoln Park assault, kidnapping attempt

CHICAGO — Chicago police are looking for a man who assaulted and tried to kidnap a girl in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Police say a 13-year-old girl was walking on Orchard St. near Lincoln Ave. when a man on a bike approached her and slapped her on the buttocks.

The man then got off his bike and told the girl she was coming with him. She was able to run away and later give police a detailed description of the man and his bike.

No further details have been released at this time.

