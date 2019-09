Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROBBINS, Ill. — A man was gunned down on the street in the first homicide of the year in south suburban Robbins.

A spokesman for the town said the victim, whose identity has not been released, was in his early 30s.

Police say he was followed to 135th Place and Keystone, where several shots were fired at 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

They are following several leads on the shooter.

A second victim was shot in the foot. He was taken to a hospital and was expected to be released.