Lunchbreak: Red Curry Ribs
Chef Bernardo Ibarra
Replay Andersonville
5358 North Clark St., Chicago
http://www.replayandersonville.com
Recipe:
Red Curry Ribs
Rib Cure:
3 tablespoons kosher salt
1 tablespoon smoked paprika
1 tablespoon fresh ginger
– Blend salt with ginger and paprika until ginger is fully chopped, stir in the remaining salt.
– Liberally apply over ribs.
Vindaloo Curry Sauce:
1 Jar Vindaloo or Hot Curry Paste
½ tablespoon Smashed Garlic
1 Spanish Onion, sliced
6 stalks Celery, sliced
1 Medium Carrot (diced)
1 Medium Red Pepper (chopped)
1 Potato (peeled and diced)
¼ Cup Red Wine Vinegar
2 Cans Peeled Tomatoes
½ tablespoon Fresh Ginger, grated
2 Cups White Wine
1 Cup Cilantro
¼ Cup Canola Oil
¼ Cup Lime Juice
¼ Cup Tomato Paste
4 Cups Vegetable Stock
4 Basil Leaves, chopped
- Wash and cut all vegetables
- Toast curry paste and tomato paste in oil
- Add vegetables & ginger, sauté until tender
- Deglaze with white wine reduce to glaze and add vegetable stock.
- Bring to boil, reduce heat to a simmer and cook for 1.5 hours.
- Remove from heat, add vinegar and blend solids and some of the liquid to a smooth consistency with a standard blender or stick blender.
- Add lime juice.
- Add basil and cilantro blend again.
- Adjust consistency with additional liquid and add salt and pepper to taste.
Smoked Yogurt Sauce:
1 Cup plain Yogurt
1 Cup sour cream
½ Toasted Cumin
1 lime juiced
¼ teaspoon onion powder
¼ tsp garlic powder
¼ tablespoon salt
¼ teaspoon white pepper
- Place yogurt and sour cream into blender, and blend until smooth.
- Repeat this process 3 times. Add other ingredients after 3rd process.
- Blend and salt and pepper for seasoning.
Cooking Ribs:
4 pounds baby back ribs
½ cup spanish onions (chopped)
½ cup vindaloo or hot curry paste
2 stalks celery (chopped)
2 tablespoon black pepper
2 tablespoons fresh ginger (chopped)
½ gallon chicken stock
- Rub ribs lightly with rib cure.
- Leave uncovered overnight in refrigerator on sheet pans to cure.
- Next day, Place ribs in braising pan
- Wash cut and sauté vegetables, add curry paste and stock.
- Bring to boil and cool down.
- Add vegetables and stock.
- Cover with foil and bring to boil. Place in 300° oven standard oven (if cooking in convection lower to 250°) check after 2 hours.
- Ribs are finished when the rib bone comes away from the meat with relative ease, although they should not be falling off the bone.
- When finished, allow to cool in liquid with the pan placed in an ice bath. Refrigerate overnight.
- Cut into single ribs and portion.
- Place ribs in curry sauce until hot, arrange on plate over crisp potatoes, and smoked yogurt, garnish with sliced radish, puffed rice and cilantro.