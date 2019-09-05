Lunchbreak: Red Curry Ribs

Posted 12:29 PM, September 5, 2019, by

Chef Bernardo Ibarra

Replay Andersonville

5358 North Clark St., Chicago

http://www.replayandersonville.com

Recipe:

Red Curry Ribs

 Rib Cure:

3 tablespoons kosher salt

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

1 tablespoon fresh ginger

– Blend salt with ginger and paprika until ginger is fully chopped, stir in the remaining salt.

– Liberally apply over ribs.

Vindaloo Curry Sauce:

1 Jar Vindaloo or Hot Curry Paste

½ tablespoon Smashed Garlic

1 Spanish Onion, sliced

6 stalks Celery, sliced

1 Medium Carrot (diced)

1 Medium Red Pepper (chopped)

1 Potato (peeled and diced)

¼ Cup Red Wine Vinegar

2 Cans Peeled Tomatoes

½ tablespoon Fresh Ginger, grated

2 Cups White Wine

1 Cup Cilantro

¼ Cup Canola Oil

¼ Cup Lime Juice

¼ Cup Tomato Paste

4 Cups Vegetable Stock

4 Basil Leaves, chopped

 

  • Wash and cut all vegetables
  • Toast curry paste and tomato paste in oil
  • Add vegetables & ginger, sauté until tender
  • Deglaze with white wine reduce to glaze and add vegetable stock.
  • Bring to boil, reduce heat to a simmer and cook for 1.5 hours.
  • Remove from heat, add vinegar and blend solids and some of the liquid to a smooth consistency with a standard blender or stick blender.
  • Add lime juice.
  • Add basil and cilantro blend again.
  • Adjust consistency with additional liquid and add salt and pepper to taste.

 

Smoked Yogurt Sauce:

1 Cup plain Yogurt

1 Cup sour cream

½ Toasted Cumin

1 lime juiced

¼ teaspoon onion powder

¼ tsp garlic powder

¼ tablespoon salt

¼ teaspoon white pepper

  • Place yogurt and sour cream into blender, and blend until smooth.
  • Repeat this process 3 times. Add other ingredients after 3rd process.
  • Blend and salt and pepper for seasoning.

 

Cooking Ribs:

4 pounds baby back ribs

½ cup spanish onions (chopped)

½ cup vindaloo or hot curry paste

2 stalks celery (chopped)

2 tablespoon black pepper

2 tablespoons fresh ginger (chopped)

½ gallon chicken stock

 

  • Rub ribs lightly with rib cure.
  • Leave uncovered overnight in refrigerator on sheet pans to cure.
  • Next day, Place ribs in braising pan
  • Wash cut and sauté vegetables, add curry paste and stock.
  • Bring to boil and cool down.
  • Add vegetables and stock.
  • Cover with foil and bring to boil. Place in 300° oven standard oven (if cooking in convection lower to 250°) check after 2 hours.
  • Ribs are finished when the rib bone comes away from the meat with relative ease, although they should not be falling off the bone.
  • When finished, allow to cool in liquid with the pan placed in an ice bath. Refrigerate overnight.
  • Cut into single ribs and portion.
  • Place ribs in curry sauce until hot, arrange on plate over crisp potatoes, and smoked yogurt, garnish with sliced radish, puffed rice and cilantro.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.