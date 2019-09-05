Dorian racing out to sea after battering the eastern Carolinas Thursday & nearly obliterating anything standing on the northern Bahamas—tornadoes hopscotched across the Carolinas Thursday; the coming weekend to continue cool—showers hit Sat night/Sun.
Hurricane Dorian whips Charleston area, bringing flooding and tornado threats along the Carolinas
Dorian strengthens as it closes in on Carolinas
A woman took her three dogs to a pond to play. Within hours, her pups had died from toxic algae
Dorian might make landfall in the Carolinas after moving along Florida coast, forecasters say
At least 5 dead as Hurricane Dorian stalls over the Bahamas for over 24 hours
How Hurricane Dorian is impacting travelers
-
2 dead after small plane crashes into a home in North Carolina
‘Pink Lady Bandit’ arrested in North Carolina in connection with 4 bank robberies across East Coast
Showers/several storms to sweep the area in the muggy air 11 am to 4pm—severe weather threat highest south; humid air holds into Wednesday but an early taste of autumn with temps/humidities headed lower Thursday & Friday
‘Pink Lady Bandit’ is on the loose robbing banks across the East Coast
Dangerous heat: Hottest weather in 7 years on the way
The wild horses of the Outer Banks won’t evacuate – they have a special trick to survive hurricanes
Dangerous combo of heat and humidity on the way; Heat Watch issued