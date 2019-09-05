Cubs Game Notes For Thursday @ Milwaukee
- The Cubs and Brewers meet for four at Miller Park after Milwaukee took two of three in Chicago last weekend. The Brewers have won eight of 11 against the Cubs in Milwaukee after losing 11 of their previous 14 matchups with Chicago there. The four straight home series wins over the Cubs is the club’s longest since taking seven in row between 2011-13.
- The Cubs have won six of eight, and in the last six games, the team has a 1.67 ERA while the starting pitchers have allowed just five runs. Since August 15, Chicago’s starters lead the majors with a 2.92 ERA.
- Willson Contreras homered Tuesday in his first at-bat after spending a month on the injured list. The homer was his 20th giving him multiple 20-homer seasons. He joins Jody Davis (two) and Hall of Famer Gabby Hartnett (three) as the only Cubs catchers to have multiple 20-homer seasons.
- Jose Quintana threw 5 2/3 shutout innings in Friday’s 7-1 win over Milwaukee, the fourth time in five starts he allowed one earned run or less. In 16 career starts against the Brewers, Quintana is 8-4 with a 2.65 ERA and 1.00 WHIP – his lowest against any team he has made at least eight starts against.
- The Brewers are averaging a major league-low 2.67 runs in nine games since August 25, and their .154 batting average with runners in scoring position in that span is last in the NL. Since August 1, Milwaukee is averaging 4.00 runs after averaging 4.84 runs before it, and that dropoff of 0.84 runs is the biggest decrease in the NL.
- Christian Yelich homered Sunday at Wrigley for just his fourth home run in 31 games against the Cubs since the start of his 2018 NL MVP season. He has a .248/.321/.397 slash line against Chicago since the start of last season with a 30.25 AB/HR ratio compared to slashing .339/.447/.740 with a 9.97 AB/HR ratio against the other three NL Central teams.