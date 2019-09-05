× Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel goes back to the 10-day IL with elbow inflammation

MILWAUKEE – At this time of the season, the last thing that Joe Maddon needs is to have the man closing out games out of his bullpen.

But that’s the situation for the Cubs’ manager as the team heads to Milwaukee to face the Brewers in a four-game series this weekend.

The #Cubs today placed RHP Craig Kimbrel on the 10-day IL (retroactive to 9/2) with right elbow inflammation. INF David Bote was recalled from @IowaCubs and catcher Taylor Davis was optioned to Triple-A. pic.twitter.com/z0dfWSUPyW — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 5, 2019

On Thursday, just two hours before the series opener with the Brewers, the Cubs placed Craig Kimbrel on the 10-day Injured List with right elbow inflammation. It’s retroactive to September 2nd, so he won’t likely be available until the end of the current eight-game road trip that runs through next Thursday.

Kimbrel had a rough outing on Sunday when he appeared in a non-save situation against the Brewers at Wrigley Field. He surrendered a three-run homer in a 4-0 Cubs’ loss before being held out of the two-game Mariners series.

It’s the second time that Kimbrel has been placed on the IL since signing with the Cubs in June. In early August, he was sidelined with right knee inflammation.

Since joining the Cubs, Kimbrel is 13-for-15 in save opportunities, sporting a 5.68 ERA with 26 strikeouts compared to 11 walks.