NFL kicks off 100th season with free festival in Grant Park ahead of Bears, Packers game

CHICAGO —The NFL is opening its 100th season Thursday with the league's oldest rivalry, Bears against the Packers.

To help kick it off, a free 'NFL Experience Festival' will be held for fans in Grant Park ahead of tonight's big game.

Live music will begin at 3 p.m. with special performances from Meek Mill, Meghan Trainor and Rapsody.

The festival also includes a Madden football booth, a chance to take a photo with the Super Bowl trophy, the full collection of 53 Super Bowl rings and, of course, a Walter Payton display.

The gates for the NFL Experience Festival open in Grant Park at noon Thursday, all of the events are free, including the watch party at 7 p.m.

The Bears vs. Packers game kicks off at 7:20 p.m.