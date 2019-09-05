× 4 children among 6 injured in rollover crash in Avondale

CHICAGO —Six people, including four children, were injured after a rollover accident on the Northwest Side.

The accident happened around 6 a.m. Thursday on the 3400 block of North Elston in the Avondale neighborhood.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, two adults were transported to the hospital in critical condition and four children were transported to Lurie Children’s Hospital in stable condition. A seventh person refused treatment.