Whitney performs “Friend of Mine” LIVE
WaxWorks rocks out during a live performance on WGN Morning News
“Thomas Nicholas Band” performs live
Chicago’s Matt Muse performs live!
Sunshine Boys perform live including a surprise performance
Soul/Blues singer Phillip-Michael Scales performs live!
Rosie & The Rivets perform live!
1969 band Sha-na-na performs live at WGN
Gospel Artist Gene Moore performs live!
The Right Now performs live
Powerhouse Diplomats of Solid Sound performed live
Kings & Associates performs live!
The Russian band Leonid & Friends brings their Chicago tribute to the U.S.
Musical Artist Christine Whack performs live in studio with original song