Weeks after police involved shooting, Gary man’s family says there are still no answers

GARY, Ind. —Weeks after a Gary man was shot and killed by police, his family says authorities still have not provided any information.

25-year-old Rashad Cunningham was shot

Cunningham was shot and killed while sitting in a parked car in front of his home near East 23rd Avenue and Kentucky Street in Gary around 3 a.m. on August 17. His friend was dropping him off. Initially police said they were conducting a routine traffic stop.

Witnesses said Cunningham had a gun on his lap. But did not reach for it before he was shot.

His loved ones are outraged that weeks later, they still have no answers.

“It hurts that people who are supposed to serve, they’re hanging up,” Cunningham’s girlfriend Heather Fox said. “It don’t make sense. I just want justice. I want clarification on why he would do that.”

Cunningham’s relatives and friends have held protests and vigils and they’ve shown up at Gary City Council meetings.

“He was wrongfully Killed. He was permitted to carry. He was allowed to carry,” Fox said.

Police have not released the name of the officer who opened fire but Cunningham’s relatives said they’ve identified him and his personnel record reveals previous disciplinary problems, including a 30 day suspension for punching a cooperative juvenile in the stomach without provocation in 2013. The officer later admitted he lied about that incident.

Fox said his loved ones will continue to push for answers.

“He knew his rights,” she said. “He wasn’t a criminal at all. The officer that shot him has a worst background than he ever had.”

Gary police and the Lake County sheriff’s office, who is handling the investigation, have not commented on the case.

