Tuesday night’s 4-minute tornado touchdown in Waukegan rated an ‘EF-1’ by NWS, estimated winds: 90 mph; Dorian strengthens— moves back to 115mph CAT 3 status overnight; ‘life-threatening’ flooding/wind threatens Carolina coast; real Chicago warmth not back until Tuesday
-
NWS confirms EF1 tornado touchdown in Waukegan Tuesday
-
Risk of severe storms across northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana tonight into Tuesday
-
‘Probable’ tornado among weird weather reported in Waukegan
-
Rain likely Monday, cooler than average this week
-
Severe weather possible this afternoon
-
-
Scattered showers and few t-storms moving into northern Illinois early Tuesday
-
Warm, but comfortable weather through Friday
-
Severe weather explodes over Chicagoland
-
Weekend warmth/ humidity to trigger a few thunderstorms
-
Rare wave-shaped clouds roll over Virginia
-
-
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for northeastern Illinois has been discontinued
-
At least 5 dead as Hurricane Dorian stalls over the Bahamas for over 24 hours
-
Quiet, milder Tuesday weather yields to rainy spells and strengthening “NNE” winds Wed. p.m./night beneath north flank of intensifying downstate storm; temps here to take a hit—but warmer, more humid pattern due for the weekend; area’s first hot spell of 2019 late next week?