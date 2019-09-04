Tuesday night’s 4-minute tornado touchdown in Waukegan rated an ‘EF-1’ by NWS, estimated winds: 90 mph; Dorian strengthens— moves back to 115mph CAT 3 status overnight; ‘life-threatening’ flooding/wind threatens Carolina coast; real Chicago warmth not back until Tuesday

Posted 11:48 PM, September 4, 2019, by
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.