For the latest forecast visit wgntv.com/weather.
Seasonably warm temperatures cool Sunday, warmup next week
-
Warm temps into the weekend, storms possible next week
-
Temperatures cool Wednesday, warm into a rainy weekend
-
Windy, rainy weekend followed by warmup next week
-
Mostly dry, warm but cooler than average this week
-
Warm week ahead, storms possible Tuesday and Wednesday
-
-
Slight risk of storms Sunday, hot and humid temperatures continue
-
Warm and steamy weekend, with chance of showers throughout
-
Breezy and cool, storms possible this weekend
-
Dangerous heat: Hottest weather in 7 years on the way
-
Cool and cloudy Monday, 80-degree temps. possible next weekend
-
-
Storms possible as warm week rolls on
-
Warm temps throughout the week, rain possible Monday evening
-
Warmup on the way, mostly sunny conditions