Rick Tarsitano the making of ‘Savoring Sweetness’ on Walter Payton on Sport Feed

CHICAGO - Like many in the Windy City who love football, he was an admirer of the man who wore No. 34.

Walter Payton is the greatest player in the history of the Bears and left his mark on anyone who either watched or met him during his life. Rick Tarsitano wanted to find out more about the man and the stories that defined him, so he joined up with his son for a project to do so.

"Savoring Sweetness" aired on WGN-TV on Wednesday night as Rick produced the hour-long documentary on the life and times of the late Bears' running back. It featured interviews with family, friends, former Bears along with NFL Hall of Famers as they told the tale of arguably the best player in NFL history.

Rick joined Josh Frydman on Sports Feed to discuss the project over two segments, and you can watch them in the video above or below.