NWS confirms tornado touchdown in Waukegan Tuesday

Posted 2:28 PM, September 4, 2019, by , Updated at 02:35PM, September 4, 2019

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in Waukegan Tuesday.

The National Weather Service confirmed to the WGN Weather Center on Wednesday.

A burst of severe weather that included the tornado,  a waterspout and a microburst was reported in the area Tuesday night. The microburst may have been what led to a car crash around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday near Lewis Avenue and York House Road in Beach Park.

Witnesses said the sunny day went dark and a funnel cloud dropped out of the sky. The twister got ahold of the car as the driver was trying to speed away and slammed into a light post.

The Waukgean Fire Department says high winds flipped a car, leaving a person with what were described as minor injuries.

 

