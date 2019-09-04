NW Indiana opens sports betting

HAMMOND, IN — Chicagoans no longer have to go all the way to Las Vegas to bet on a game. Now, it’s just a short ride to Northwest Indiana.

Just in time for Thursday’s Bears-Packers game, Indiana officials held a momentous ribbon-cutting at Hammond’s HorseShoe casino. Experts say it’s expected to open up hundreds of millions of dollars in local sports betting revenues.

There are 12 casinos in the state and three off-track betting sites where wagering could soon begin.

The Illinois Gaming Commission is still working to formulate a rollout plan with a 30 day public comment period.