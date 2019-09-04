Naperville bans recreational pot sales

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Naperville is saying no to recreational marijuana when it becomes legal statewide in January.

The City Council voted 6-3 to opt out of recreational pot sales within the city limits.

Council members said they didn’t want to rush to a conclusion on the issue, and opponents are worried it would hurt the city’s “family friendly” image.

Meanwhile, city staff members are exploring whether to put the issue up to voters as a referendum on the ballot instead

Just last week, Illinois awarded five recreational marijuana licenses to medical dispensaries, and one of them is located in Naperville. This decision means it would not able to sell recreational weed beginning Jan. 1.