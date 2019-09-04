Lunchbreak: Mushroom Tacos
Executive Chef Nick Bajal
30 N. Clinton St.
Chicago, IL 60661
Recipe:
Mushroom Taco recipe
Mushroom Filling:
- 5 lbs portabella mushrooms
- 1 ea white onion
- 5 ea garlic cloves
- 1 TB oregano dried
- 1 TB dark chili powder
- 1 tsp cayenne chili powder
- 2 tsp black pepper ground
- 3 tsp salt
- 1⁄4 cup lime juice
- 1⁄4 cup cilantro
- 1⁄2 cup oil
Salsa Macha:
- 7 ea dried pasilla chili
- 7 ea dried guajillo chili
- 10 ea dried arbol chili
- 1⁄4 cup white sesame seeds
- 6 ea garlic cloves whole
- 5 cups oil
- 1 cup apple cider vinegar
- 1 Tb ground coriander
- 1 TB ground black pepper
- 3 TB honey
- 2 TB salt
Slaw:
- 1 ea jicama
- 1 ea head green cabbage
- 1⁄2 cup chopped cilantro
Filling Method:
- Slice the mushrooms, onions, and garlic and set aside.
- In a large pot, heat the oil on medium heat and add the onions.
- Cook for 4-5 mins until they begin to soften, then add the mushrooms and garlic and cook for 2 mins.
- Add the remaining ingredients and cook for 15 mins until everything is soft and cooked through, then set aside.
- If the pan gets too dry during the cooking process, add some of your favorite stock, broth, or water.
- Adjust seasoning if needed.
Salsa Method:
- In a deep pan, add all 5 cups of oil (Make sure there is room in the pan to add ingredients as you will be pan frying and toasting everything in the pan for the salsa).
- Heat the oil until it begins to smoke but not burn; around 350 degrees.
- When the oil is ready, begin to add all the chilis to the oil and toast them until they blister (around 1 min).
- Repeat this method with the remaining spices & ingredients.
- Allow the oil to cool down to room temperature and strain of any burnt pieces.
- In a blender, add everything except for the oil and blend into a smooth paste.
- Slowly add the oil until blended together; it will look a little separated but that is okay.
- This salsa can stay in the fridge for up to 6 months.
Slaw Method:
- Slice the cabbage as thin as possible and set aside.
- Chop the cilantro and set aside.
- Peel the jicama to reveal the white colored flesh, then slice it into 1⁄4 inch thick strips.
- Combine all ingredients and save for plating.
Building the Taco:
- Heat the flour, street taco-sized tortilla of your choice in a pan, remove from pan, place desired amount of mushroom filling in the tortilla, top with a spoonful of slaw mix, a drizzle of salsa macha, and enjoy!
*yields approximately 25 street tacos