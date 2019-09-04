Lunchbreak: Mushroom Tacos

Posted 12:17 PM, September 4, 2019, by

Executive Chef Nick Bajal

Asadito

30 N. Clinton St.

Chicago, IL 60661

https://asaditotaco.com/

Recipe:

Mushroom Taco recipe

 Mushroom Filling:

  • 5 lbs portabella mushrooms
  • 1 ea white onion
  • 5 ea garlic cloves
  • 1 TB oregano dried
  • 1 TB dark chili powder
  • 1 tsp cayenne chili powder
  • 2 tsp black pepper ground
  • 3 tsp salt
  • 1⁄4 cup lime juice
  • 1⁄4 cup cilantro
  • 1⁄2 cup oil

Salsa Macha:

  • 7 ea dried pasilla chili
  • 7 ea dried guajillo chili
  • 10 ea dried arbol chili
  • 1⁄4 cup white sesame seeds
  • 6 ea garlic cloves whole
  • 5 cups oil
  • 1 cup apple cider vinegar
  • 1 Tb ground coriander
  • 1 TB ground black pepper
  • 3 TB honey
  • 2 TB salt

Slaw:

  • 1 ea jicama
  • 1 ea head green cabbage
  • 1⁄2 cup chopped cilantro

Filling Method:

  • Slice the mushrooms, onions, and garlic and set aside.
  • In a large pot, heat the oil on medium heat and add the onions.
  • Cook for 4-5 mins until they begin to soften, then add the mushrooms and garlic and cook for 2 mins.
  • Add the remaining ingredients and cook for 15 mins until everything is soft and cooked through, then set aside.
  • If the pan gets too dry during the cooking process, add some of your favorite stock, broth, or water.
  • Adjust seasoning if needed.

Salsa Method:

  • In a deep pan, add all 5 cups of oil (Make sure there is room in the pan to add ingredients as you will be pan frying and toasting everything in the pan for the salsa).
  • Heat the oil until it begins to smoke but not burn; around 350 degrees.
  • When the oil is ready, begin to add all the chilis to the oil and toast them until they blister (around 1 min).
  • Repeat this method with the remaining spices & ingredients.
  • Allow the oil to cool down to room temperature and strain of any burnt pieces.
  • In a blender, add everything except for the oil and blend into a smooth paste.
  • Slowly add the oil until blended together; it will look a little separated but that is okay.
  • This salsa can stay in the fridge for up to 6 months.

Slaw Method:

  • Slice the cabbage as thin as possible and set aside.
  • Chop the cilantro and set aside.
  • Peel the jicama to reveal the white colored flesh, then slice it into 1⁄4 inch thick strips.
  • Combine all ingredients and save for plating.

Building the Taco:

  • Heat the flour, street taco-sized tortilla of your choice in a pan, remove from pan, place desired amount of mushroom filling in the tortilla,  top with a spoonful of slaw mix, a drizzle of salsa macha, and enjoy!

*yields approximately 25 street tacos

