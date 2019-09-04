Jarrett Payton talks about ‘Savoring Sweetness’ and Bears-Packers on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's been a project in the works for around a month, requiring plenty of work for himself and producer Rick Tarsitano as they tell the remarkable story of Walter Payton.

Hence the night of the airing of "Savoring Sweetness" on WGN-TV, Jarrett Payton would have plenty to say about the documentary and his father.

That's why he joined Sports Feed on Wednesday live from the watch party for the program at O'Donovan's to talk with Josh Frydman about the project along with the Bears' upcoming opener against the Packers.

You can watch his discussion on "Savoring Sweetness' in the video above and his talk on Bears-Packers in the video below.