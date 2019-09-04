CHICAGO, IL - JULY 07: The Rev. Michael Pfleger leads the march onto Chicago Dan Ryan Expressway to protest violence in the city on July 7, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Anti-violence protesters aimed to shut down the northbound lanes of the major interstate in an effort to press public officials to address common sense gun laws, joblessness and access to quality education. (Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images)
Chicago’s Father Pfleger planning gun law rally in Washington
CHICAGO, IL - JULY 07: The Rev. Michael Pfleger leads the march onto Chicago Dan Ryan Expressway to protest violence in the city on July 7, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Anti-violence protesters aimed to shut down the northbound lanes of the major interstate in an effort to press public officials to address common sense gun laws, joblessness and access to quality education. (Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images)
CHICAGO — The Rev. Michael Pfleger and other local groups are planning a rally to call on Congress to pass gun laws.
The rally is set for September 25 in Washington.
The groups are organizing communities across the country to take part as well.
Buses will leave Chicago’s Saint Sabina church on the evening of September 24.