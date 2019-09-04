First budget town hall as Lightfoot seeks answers to deficit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The first of four high-stakes community meetings will be held Wednesday evening as Mayor Lori Lightfoot searches for answers to the city’s budget crisis.

To solve the city’s staggering budget deficit — the city is facing a 2020 budget deficit of $838 million — Lightfoot needs the aldermen and public to go along with painful new taxes and cuts. The budget is due Oct. 23.

In last week's State of the City speech, the mayor committed to a graduated release estate transfer tax, changing the new Chicago casino law and some sort of congressional tax.

The mayor is not ruling out raising property taxes or laying off city workers, but she continues to say that she would rather not touch property taxes.

"I think what people are most expressing is concern about raising property taxes. That’s the last thing that we want to do," she said.

In order to pass some of these potential revenue raising tax hikes, Lightfoot must win support from Springfield and City Council.

Wednesday's meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Copernicus Center.

Also Wednesday, Lightfoot was at Douglas Park with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell for the NFL’s Huddle for 100 community service project to mark the league’s 100th season.